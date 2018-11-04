× Man identified in fatal hit and run crash on Rt. 63 in Bethany

BETHANY — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Sunday morning in a hit and run crash.

State police said crews were called to the area of the Bethany/Naugatuck town line on Route 63 for the reports of a struck pedestrian around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle left the scene after the crash. The victim was identified to be Tony Goncalves, 25 years-old of Derby.

Police closed that section of Route 63 from Grant to Amity Rd. due to the criminal aspects of the incident. Police said the road was closed for several hours.

The vehicle was described as a dark green Jeep Cherokee with front end damage. The car is also believed to have a broken or missing front headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Yokley at Troop I – Bethany at 203-393-4200.