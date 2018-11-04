× Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident on Rt. 63 in Bethany

BETHANY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Bethany Sunday morning.

State police said crews were called to the area of the Bethany/Naugatuck town line on Route 63 for the reports of a struck pedestrian around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Police closed that section of Route 63 from Grant to Amity Rd. due to the criminal aspects of the incident. Police said the road would be closed for several hours.