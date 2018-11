× Pedestrian struck in hit and run accident on Rt. 63 in Bethany

BETHANY — A pedestrian was struck in Bethany Sunday morning.

State police said crews were called to the area of the Bethany/Naugatuck town line on Route 63 for the reports of a struck pedestrian around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Police closed that section of Route 63 from Grant to Amity Rd. due to the criminal aspects of the incident.