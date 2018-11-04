× Several people injured after two cars struck the entrance of a senior home

WINCHESTER — Multiple people were injured Saturday evening, after two cars hit the front entrance of the Winsted Senior Center.

Police said that two people were transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries while one passenger in one car was taken to the Charlotte Hungerford.

The driver of one of the cars, a 41 year-old man from Torrington, was airlifted to Hartford Hospital for possible spinal injuries. Police believe that everyone injured in the crash, will survive.

The crash is under investigation but police said that speed seems to be a factor. Police believe that the cars hit each other, which caused them both to hit the building.

Both cars and the entrance were heavily damaged.