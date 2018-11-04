× Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Police are asking the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Angelina LaFlamme.

Police say she was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 and may be heading to an address on Wilson Street in Waterbury.

She is 5’7″, weighs 162 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark green pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Angelina, or has knowledge of her whereabouts are asked to call Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.