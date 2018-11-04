× With Election Day coming up, a reminder about the importance of voting

WEST HARTFORD — Voters are headed to the polls Tuesday and the Gubernatorial candidates seem to be neck and neck.

The most recent poll from Sacred Heart University has Republican Bob Stefanowski ahead, but recent polls from Quinnipiac show Democrat Ned Lamont ahead in the race.

Some voters in West Hartford say not only is it important to vote, but it’s up to young voters to come out and make a change.

“The numbers that are out there are not as encouraging as I would like them to be, as I think a lot of people would like them to be,” says Jeremy Edney. “I hope that young people get out and vote.”

A recent Pew Research Center study shows that the number of eligible Millennial voters is nearing that of eligible Baby Boomers. Soon, they will be the biggest generation.

63 million Millennials have the power to change elections, but they’re known for skipping out on the polls.

“If you want to change what’s going on, [voting is] really the first step in changing things,” says Robert Tonino

The study shows only 51% of Millennials turned out to vote in 2016. It’s more than showed up in 2012, but not enough to match the 61% of the electorate who showed up in 2016.

“I think it’s really just important that everybody gets out and is able to express their opinions in their votes and the topics and policies and things that matter to them,” says Kristen Marshall.

In Connecticut, the last time a gubernatorial election was won by a candidate of the same political party as the outgoing governor was in 1924 when Republican Governor Hiram Bingham succeeded Republican Governor Charles Templeton.

Right now, registered democrats outnumber Republicans in the state five to three.

“There’s a lot of problems in this country right now [for] whatever side you’re on and the only way to really make a change is to get out there and let your voice be heard,” says Joe Caldwell.

The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.