Free tacos & cake: 2018 Election Day deals in Connecticut
HARTFORD — The “I voted” sticker you receive at the polls Tuesday may also serve as your ticket to free food and discounts.
FOX 61 is saving you money with deals from local businesses. There are also promotions to get to the polls (scroll to the bottom for transportation deals).
Tyler Anderson Restaurants – Hartford, Simsbury, West Hartford: Wear an “I voted” sticker to any of Tyler Anderson’s Restaurants: PorronandPina in Hartford, Millwright’s in Simsbury, or The Cook and The Bear in West Hartford and Anderson will buy you a drink. Tell them “put it on Tyler’s tab.”
The Cook and The Bear – West Hartford: Free taco with your “I voted” sticker
Chabaso & Atticus Bookstore Cafe – New Haven: Chabaso will be continuing its annual Election Day bread giveaway 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The Half Door – Hartford: 10% off your bill with your “I voted” sticker
Chicago Sam’s – Cromwell: 10% off with your “I voted” sticker
Bistro on Main – Manchester: 10% off with your “I voted” sticker
Popover Bistro & Bakery – Simsbury: Free popover with your “I voted” sticker
Cavey’s Restaurant – Manchester: Free election cake with your “I voted” sticker
Taprock – Unionville: 25% off food tab with your “I voted” sticker
Transportation Deals
Uber – Use code VOTE 2018 for $10 off your ride to the polls, restrictions apply.
Lyft — 50% off your ride to the polls
Limebike Hartford — Free bike rides up to 30 minutes, use code LIME2VOTE18