A wet Election Day tomorrow could put a damper on voting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November rain will continue at times tonight and tomorrow for Election Day.

There will be a little break in the action for a while Tuesday morning where it's cloudy and damp. But showers will pick up again midday and continue off and on. There might even be a rumble of thunder. At least it won't be a cold rain. Temperatures will be a little milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

After that rain moves out, we have a breezy and sunny day on tap for Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60, but it'll feel cooler with the breeze.

Thursday looks nice and sunny but temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 50s.

Rain returns later Friday into Friday night. It could be another soaking rain too! Some of that wet weather will stick around into early Saturday morning. Luckily it looks like most of Saturday will be dry with clearing skies. Sunday and Monday's weather will cooperate for Veterans Day Observances with chilly sun and highs in the 40s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Intermittent showers with lows in the 40s.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy, showers (mainly in the afternoon). Some could be heavy, chance thunder. High: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild, breezy. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: low 50s

FRIDAY: PM/late rain developing: High: 50

SATURDAY: Rain ends early. some clearing. High: Upper 40s.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny, cool. High: Mid 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.