Both sides of 5th Congressional District race in play on eve of election

CONNECTICUT -- The Fifth Congressional District in Connecticut has the only open seat out of the five in the state, and it's the seat currently held by Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, who is not seeking re-election.

Connecticut has two candidates, Democrat Jahanna Hayes and Republican Manny Santos.

The district has been held by democrats for over 10 years, but it's gone republican before. It's a large area that includes cities like Danbury and Meriden, as well as suburbs like Avon, Farmington, and Simsbury.

Santos spent some of his day on Monday at the corner of East Main Street in Meriden with people from his campaign, holding signs up, encouraging people to vote Tuesday. Hayes, spent the night in Waterbury getting dinner with her son and husband at the Ponte Club. Both candidates expressed why your vote should go to them.

"I care about this district because I will bring their voices to Congress, and fight for the things that regular families are talking about," Hayes said.

"If you want to continue the economic recovery that we’re finally experiencing across the country, and solve a lot of the issues that have been plaguing this country," Santos said, about why you should vote for him.

Both candidates said they'll be out Tuesday campaigning all day long, starting with when polls open at 6 a.m.