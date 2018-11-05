Bradley International Airport suffers power losses early Monday morning

WINDSOR LOCKS — Not a great way to start off the week for travelers at Bradley International Airport.
There are about 22 flight delays as Bradley first lost, then regained, then lost power again, all within an hour.
Bradley says the power as of 7 a.m. has been partially restored. They expect full power to be restored within 15 minutes, and passengers processing to begin by 7:30 a.m.
They also expecte the roads leading into Bradley to be reopened by 8 a.m.
This is a developing story.
41.938873 -72.686031