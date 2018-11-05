Bradley International Airport suffers power losses early Monday morning

WINDSOR LOCKS — Not a great way to start off the week for travelers at Bradley International Airport.

There are about 22 flight delays as Bradley first lost, then regained, then lost power again, all within an hour.

Bradley says the power as of 7 a.m. has been partially restored. They expect full power to be restored within 15 minutes, and passengers processing to begin by 7:30 a.m.

They also expecte the roads leading into Bradley to be reopened by 8 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Folks I’ve spoken to say they are frustrated by what they’re saying has been a lack of communication, and find it hard to believe that there wasn’t a better back up plan in place for this power outage. I’ll have more travelers reactions coming up on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/rZsJwVCpba — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) November 5, 2018

Partial power is now restored. Full power is expected to be restored in the next 15 minutes. Passenger processing should begin in approximately 30 minutes. We expect the roadway to be open in approximately an hour. Thank you for your patience. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) November 5, 2018