Classic November weather on tap this week

To sum it up in one phrase, our forecast this week is for classic November weather.

We have cloudy skies to start off the work week, and that won’t be changing the next couple days. Showers will develop during the late morning hours, and we’ll see some rain hanging around the area through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be very warm, with temperatures topping out in the 50 degree range.

Cloudy and showery weather continues on Tuesday, but the rain won’t be very consistent. You may want to have the umbrella as you’re headed out to the polls for election day. Temperatures will top out around 60, which is slightly above our average of 56 degrees for this time of year. As a front approaches from the west, we may have a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Widespread severe weather does not look likely on election day.

After that rain moves out, we have a breezy and sunny day on tap for Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60, but it’ll feel cooler with the breeze. We’ll have another quiet day on Thursday, and then we see the chance for rain by Friday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy with showers moving in. High: Near 50.

TONIGHT: Intermittent showers with lows in the 40s.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Not looking like a washout at this point. High: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: Evening clouds. High: low 50s

FRIDAY: PM Showers: High: 50

