Duncan Hines recalls some cake mixes due to salmonella concerns

Check those cabinets and pantries, Duncan Hines has recalled certain cake mixes due to salmonella concerns.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, Conagra Brands is working with health officials after a positive finding of salmonella in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak under investigation by the CDC and the FDA.

Conagra has decided to voluntarily recall Classic White cake mix and three other varieties made during the same time period: Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow.

The FDA says there have been five occurrences of illnesses due to salmonella. They also say several of the individuals reported eating a cake mix at some point before becoming ill; some may also have eaten the products raw and not baked. Consumers are reminded not to do that, the FDA says.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA, who also says healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Read more from the CDC, here.

According to the release from the FDA, the products covered by the recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. and limited international exports.

The specific recalled product information can be found below.

No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date

(located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

If you have one of the recalled products, you’re asked not to consume them; instead, return them to the store where you bought them.

According to Duncan Hines’ website, if you have confirmed that you have a product impacted by the recall, click here to request a replacement coupon using the company’s online form.

If you have questions, you can call the consumer care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 am through 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.