Election Day: What voters should know before heading to the polls

NEW HAVEN - It is still not too late to register to vote, but there are a couple of basics you need to know.

The Registrars of Voters in New Haven say they are not permitted to reveal the numbers of voters that have registered for the 2018 elections, but, the activity has been brisk, according to New Haven's Republican Registrar, Delores M. Knight.

All Connecticut residents, who still wish to register to vote, may do so. For New Haven residents, they must register at City Hall, on the second floor. Ans residents are advised to make certain they have proper identification.

"Preferably, a Connecticut drivers license or some photo ID that identifies the person," Knight said.

However, if you do not have either of these to identify you, a piece of mail, with your printed name and address on it, will suffice, she says.

The phone lines in both the Republican and Democratic Registrars offices were understandably jammed Monday.

"You’ll vote at he community room at 197 Chatham Street," Knight told one resident, who called the office.

While the Republican Registrar manned the fort, her Democratic counterpart was checking on the 40 polling sites in the city.

"The machines have been checked and verified," said Knight

She made sure to emphasize that state law prohibits any political posters, pamphlets or other political propaganda inside a polling site.