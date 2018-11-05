Oakdale man identified in deadly Colchester stabbing
COLCHESTER — State police have identified Joseph Kolodnicki, a 42 year-old from Oakdale, as the man who was stabbed to death last Tuesday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of the death was a stab wound to the torso.
Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. at 55 Renee Drive. Police were called to the scene on a report of a man down in the parking lot, unresponsive with stab wounds.
Elmar Baker of Colchester was arrested and charged with murder after a stabbing in a parking lot.
Baker is scheduled to be in court on November 19.
