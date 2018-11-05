People arrested after trying to hang mysterious banner from Manhattan Bridge

NEW YORK — WPIX reports three feminist activists were arrested when they failed to hang a massive “vote” banner off the Manhattan Bridge Monday, on the eve of Election Day, according to another women’s political group.

NYPD officials confirm officers responded to people trying to hang a banner from the Manhattan Bridge around 6 a.m.

Responding officers stopped those attempting to hang the banner off the bridge and took them into custody, according to the NYPD.

Three arrests were made in all and charges are pending, police said.

A portion of the banner was left hanging before officials dropped it into the water and police were seen dragging it onto a NYPD boat, AIR11 footage showed.

Full story at WPIX.