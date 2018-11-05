× Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old from Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — The Wethersfield Police Department is trying to locate 75-year-old Lonnie Bullock.

He was last seen November 4th.

He is a black male with gray hair and an unspecified eye color. Bullock weighs about 200 pounds.

There is no photo available, and no clothing description, but Bullock is in a wheelchair, and is possibly not wearing any shoes.

If found, please contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900.