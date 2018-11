× State Police searching for a man who groped woman inside Walmart

LISBON — State Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who they say groped a woman inside a Walmart on Sunday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., when the unidentified man touched the private area of a woman inside the Walmart at 180 River Road in Lisbon.

He then fled the scene in an unknown direction after leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Trooper E at 860-848-6500.