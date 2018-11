× View your ballot before heading to the polls

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s Secretary of the State’s Office lets voters see sample ballots before the even head to their polls.

In addition to the candidates office, you’ll also see two questions on the ballot about a transportation “lockbox” as well as the proccess for the sale of public land. Thirty-three Connecticut towns and cities also have their own referendums.

Click on your town below to see a sample ballot