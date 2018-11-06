CT GOP files injunction over election day registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOP State chair J. P. Romano said that the party wants communities to follow the law and the party has filed an injunction to segregate the affected ballots around the state.

The Secretary of the State's office says some new, first-time voters in New Haven have been allowed to vote after swearing as a group they've never been registered to vote before in Connecticut.

Spokesman Gabe Rosenberg says there was a long line Tuesday at the city's registrar's office, where only two people were working. He says the city's election staff asked state officials for guidance.

While the new voters' ballots will count, he says they've been separated "out of an abundance of caution."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski's campaign has raised concerns about a "mass swearing in" of new voters in New Haven and at the University of Connecticut, claiming it's illegal.

Connecticut law requires people to be registered and in the system before the polls closed at 8 p.m.

The ACLU issued statement on Election Day Voting issues in New Haven. ACLU of Connecticut legal director Dan Barrett said, “New Haven's repeated failure to staff its polling places with enough workers to ensure people's rights to vote is practically inviting a lawsuit. The long lines and discouraged voters we saw today were a completely avoidable situation.

Connecticut's Election Day registration law is also clearly intended to allow people who are in line to register to vote by 8 p.m. to cast their ballots that same day. The 8 p.m. cutoff imposed today in New Haven is artificial, does not carry the weight of the law, and is based on a non-binding advisory opinion from the Secretary of the State's office, not the letter of the law.

If you are an eligible voter who traveled to New Haven to vote tonight and were turned away, the ACLU of Connecticut would like to hear about your experience.”

In a series of tweets, Bob Stefanowski's campaign claims people are being allowed to vote even though their Election Day registrations have not been processed. The campaign says such ballots "should be kept separate and counted as provisional," claiming what's allegedly happening is illegal.

Earlier Tuesday, Merrill said about 8,000 people had used Connecticut's law allowing them to register and vote on the same day. She has advised people to register early so they can be entered into the computer system before the polls closed.

From Gabe Rosenberg, SOTS spokesman, re: Election Day Registration in CT

"We have no authority to extend hours for Election Day Registration. The statute says you must be registered by 8 p.m.

We have done everything we can do to give New Haven the resources to register voters today. We have sent our volunteer attorneys down to help. They had 2 people entering information, now they have 12. We understand that had the line moving faster, but we cannot extend the deadline."

