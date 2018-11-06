A soggy Election Day with heavy showers later this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November rain will continue at times for Election Day. It’s a morning with drizzle across the state, and it’ll stay damp during the rest of the day.

Showers will pick up again midday and continue off and on into the early evening. There might even be a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be a little milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Northwestern CT has the best chance to stay in the 50s, while southeastern CT may jump into the 60s by late afternoon.

Showers continue into this evening as they gradually taper off before midnight. After that rain moves out, we have a breezy and sunny day on tap for Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60, but it’ll feel cooler with the breeze.

Thursday looks nice and sunny but temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 50s.

Rain returns later Friday into Friday night. It could be another soaking rain too! Some of that wet weather will stick around into early Saturday morning. Luckily it looks like most of Saturday will be dry with clearing skies. Sunday and Monday’s weather will cooperate for Veterans Day Observances with chilly sun and highs in the 40s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

ELECTION DAY TODAY: Morning drizzle, with early afternoon showers. Some could be heavy, chance thunder. Highs: Upper 50s inland, lower 60s shore.

TONIGHT: Showers taper off, then clearing skies. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild, breezy. High: lower 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: low 50s

FRIDAY: PM/late rain developing: High: 50

SATURDAY: Rain ends early. some clearing. High: Upper 40s.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny, cool. High: Mid 40s.

