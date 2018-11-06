Ballot questions on transportation lockbox and land sales approved

Voters have agreed to change Connecticut’s constitution on both questions before them on Tuesday.

Connecticut voters have agreed to amend the state’s constitution to ensure transportation revenues are spent on transportation projects and place limits on the General Assembly when it attempts to transfer and sell state-owned property to a non-state entity.

Environmental and conservation groups have pushed for the amendment. They say 270,000 acres of state-owned forests and parks are at risk under the current system, which allows the General Assembly to hand over ownership.

Eric Hammerling, executive director of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, says “any measure short of a constitutional amendment could be circumvented or ignored” by lawmakers.

The amendment will require a public hearing before the property is transferred. If that property is under the custody or control of the Departments of Agriculture or Energy and Environmental Protection, the legislature must approve it by a two-third majority in both chambers.

A diverse coalition of more than 30 organizations, including labor unions, business associations, major state employers, environmental groups and transportation organizations, has been pushing for the so-called transportation lockbox. The constitutional change now requires all state taxes and fees imposed for transportation needs, including public transportation and improvements and maintenance of roads and bridges, is spent on those purposes.

While some Republican state legislators have complained the language isn’t strict enough to prevent future raids by the General Assembly, Senate Republican leader Len Fasano supported the measure, saying it’s a good start.

It comes as Connecticut faces hundreds of millions of dollars in needed transportation infrastructure fixes.

Statement from Governor Malloy on today's approval by voters of a constitutional amendment creating a transportation lockbox in #Connecticut → https://t.co/EEKFooZ1xs pic.twitter.com/dXWO4DzSH9 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) November 7, 2018