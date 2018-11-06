Connecticut candidates head to the polls

It’s a busy day not only for voters, but the people they are voting for!

Jahana Hayes, Democratic Congressional candidate for Connecticut’s 5th district, voted at Tyrrell Middle School in Wolcott this morning.

Manny Santos, the Republican Congressional candidate for Connecticut's 5th district, voted at Israel Putnam Elementary in Meriden. He's expected to vote at 11 a.m.

Oz Griebel, the unaffiliated candidate for Governor, voted this morning in Hartford.

Ned Lamont, the Democratic candidate for Governor is voting this morning at Greenwich High School.