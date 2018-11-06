× Glastonbury police asking public’s help in identifying woman killed after being hit by a car

GLASTONBURY — Police are investigating after a female was killed after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Main Street and Water Street. Glastonbury Police Department said the woman was taken to the hospital where she then died from her injuries.

Main Street, (Route 17) was closed from Hopewell Road and Foote Road.

Police have not released the name of the woman. Police are asking the public’s help with her identification. Police said she was 40-60 years of age, Caucasian, 5’2″ -5’4″ and about 120 lbs. She had reddish gray hair.

She was wearing a Cabela’s raincoat and rain pants, black and brown winter style hiking boots, and glasses. She was carrying a NY Yankees drink tumbler.

Anyone with any information is asked call Officer Sharov at the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-633-8301.