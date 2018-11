Statewide, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives races are listed under “Top Races.” Under “State Races,” you can see the results for your state legislators and all statewide races. “Balance of Power” shows each party’s control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. “Nationwide races” lists the results for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and state governor.

41.765344 -72.687053