Showers taper off tonight; Sunny, warmer Wednesday with temps in the mid 50s

November rain will continue through around the time the polls close tonight. This will be followed by clearing.

Wednesday looks beautiful with lots of sun and milder temps rising into the upper 50s to near 60. Thursday will remain nice and bright but temperatures will be cooler, staying in the 50s.

Rain returns later Friday into Friday night. It could be another soaking rain too! A quick inch of rain might be enough to cause some minor flooding. Luckily it looks like the rain will ends around daybreak Saturday!

Sunday and Monday's weather will cooperate for Veterans Day Observances with chilly sun and highs in the 40s.

Another rain storm returns Monday night into Tuesday. If the timing and temps are just right, some towns in northern CT could start as a brief mix/snow before changing to rain. 'Tis the season!

After that moves out, a chillier pattern will stick around for much of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Showers taper off, then clearing skies. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild, bit breezy. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Mid 50s.

FRIDAY: PM showers, heavier rain late/at night. High: Near 50

SATURDAY: Rain ends around daybreak. Clearing. High: Near 50.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny, cool. High: Mid 40s.

