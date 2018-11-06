State’s Election Day “war room” readies for voter calls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD —- As races ramp up across the state, they are keeping a watch on the process in a Hartford state office building.

It’s known as the “war room” and its where the State Elections Enforcement Commission sets up shop on election days. The war room is designed to cater to callers - voters with questions about the process or complaints about problems at their polling locations.

“We’re seeing a very energized electorate,” said Michael Brandi, the executive director and general counsel at the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

Brandi said he expects somewhere around 600 to 700 voter calls this Election Day. “It’s busy, we’re seeing heavy voter turnout across the state and that’s reflected in our calls and emails we are receiving.”

The Voter Hotline number is 866-733-2463