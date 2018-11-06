Voters turning out in big numbers around state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump is on the minds of many Connecticut voters even though he's not on any ballots this year.

Lelaneia Dubay, of Hartford, says she is worried about Trump's policies harming women's and LGBTQ rights, saying the president has divided America and "we have forgotten that united we stand, divided we fall." She voted for Democrats Tuesday.

Norwich Democrat Linda Theodoru says she voted for Democrat Ned Lamont for governor because she is also worried about women's health, education and the environment. She says she is "so afraid" of Republicans taking control of the state Senate.

Republican voters say the election is chiefly about the state's poor economy and high taxes under Democratic majority rule.

Hartford Republican Ken Lerman says Connecticut needs a "change in government" because taxes keep rising.

___

3:50 p.m.

Some Connecticut voters got a ride to the polls with a special chauffeur — actor Sam Waterston of "Law & Order" TV fame.

The Litchfield County resident drove some Waterbury residents to their polling places Tuesday.

Democratic congressional candidate Jahana Hayes posted video on social media showing Waterston wearing a Hayes campaign T-shirt while talking with two women. One was a first-time voter who said she didn't know her driver was a famous actor until people started asking for his autograph at her local polling location.

Hayes, a political newcomer and former national teacher of the year , is running against Republican former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos for the 5th District seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

Connecticut voters also are deciding races for governor, U.S. Senate and other seats.

____

1:55 p.m.

Connecticut election officials say midmorning reports show about 22 percent of the state's registered voters cast their ballots in the close race for governor and other contests.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill's office released preliminary turnout figures early Tuesday afternoon. A spokesman says Merrill is not predicting what the final turnout figure will be.

About 77 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the 2016 election.

Long lines at many polling places and no major voting problems were reported Tuesday morning. Turnout dropped at some locations later in the morning as heavy rains began to fall.

Polling in the governor's race has shown Greenwich Democrat Ned Lamont and Madison Republican Bob Stefanowski in a tight race for the seat being vacated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

____

10:55 a.m.

Connecticut officials say voter turnout appears to be brisk as residents decide the state's close battle for governor and other races.

The Secretary of the State's Office says there were reports of long lines at many polling places Tuesday morning, but no reports of any major problems. The 2.16 million registered voters in the state is the highest number in recent memory.

At a polling place in Hartford, some Democrats said the election was about repudiating the policies and behavior of President Donald Trump. A Republican voter said Tuesday was more about state issues such as high taxes.

____

6:40 a.m.

Connecticut voters will be deciding the winner of the state's latest close battle for governor.

Polling leading up to Tuesday's election has shown Greenwich Democrat Ned Lamont and Madison Republican Bob Stefanowski in a tight race to fill the seat being vacated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The two-term governor narrowly won the state's top office in 2010 and 2014.

As in those years, Connecticut continues to face fiscal challenges, including projected budget deficits and unfunded pension liabilities.

Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel has urged voters to vote for a team that's not beholden to political parties.

Besides governor, there are battles for other statewide offices and the legislature. In many cases, Republicans are accusing Democrats of supporting Malloy, while Democrats have accused Republicans of backing President Donald Trump.