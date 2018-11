× Woman killed after being hit in Glastonbury, Rt 17 closed

GLASTONBURY — Police are investigating after a female was killed after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Main Street and Water Street. Glastonbury Police Department said the woman was taken to the hospital where she then died from her injuries.

Police have not released the name of the woman.

Main Street, (Route 17) is closed from Hopewell Road and Foote Road.