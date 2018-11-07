× Alleged kidnapper charged with making false statements to hide identity and receive federal benefits

VERNON — Authorities said a Canadian man who kidnapped his toddler son during court-ordered visitation and went into hiding for 31 years has been charged.

Allan Mann Jr., who lived in Vernon, was charged with four counts of making a false statement, and three counts of making a false statement in a healthcare matter. Each charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Federal officials said Mann abducted his 21-month-old son, Jermaine, during a court ordered visit in Toronto on June 24, 1987. Authorities say Mann later changed his name to Hailee DeSouza and acquired counterfeit identification for him and his son.