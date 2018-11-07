Cooler Thursday with temps in the mid 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get one more dry day before rain returns to end the work week.

Thursday will remain sunny but with less wind and cooler temperatures (50s instead of 60s).

Friday starts off dry in the morning. Rain will develop in the afternoon and could come down heavy at times by Friday night. A quick inch of rain might be enough to cause some minor flooding. Luckily it looks like the rain will ends around daybreak Saturday!

Sunday and Monday's weather will cooperate for Veterans Day Observances with chilly sun and highs in the 40s.

Another rain storm returns Monday night into Tuesday. If the timing and temps are just right, some towns in northern CT could start as a brief mix/snow before changing to rain. 'Tis the season!

After that moves out, a chillier pattern will stick around for much of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clearing, wind diminishing. Low: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less wind. High: Mid 50s.

FRIDAY: PM showers, heavier rain late/at night. High: Upper 40s - near 50.

SATURDAY: Rain ends around daybreak. Clearing. High: Upper 40s - near 50.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny, cool. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cold rain, some heavy. High: 40s.

