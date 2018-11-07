× Gary Sanchez to have shoulder surgery, be ready by opener

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Gary Sanchez will have surgery on his left shoulder this week, but the Yankees catcher is expected to be ready by opening day.

New York general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday at the GM meetings that Sanchez would be operated on by Dr. Christopher Ahmad. The procedure is to remove loose debris from Sanchez’s non-throwing shoulder. The recovery is expected to be about three months.

Sanchez was an All-Star two seasons ago but had a disappointing 2018, batting .186 with 18 homers and 53 RBIs. He was limited by a groin injury for much of the season.