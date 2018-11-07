Grandmother is calling for justice in the death of her 2-year-old grandson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER – “Everything I do is for him,” said grandmother Kimberly Thomas.

In October 2017, Thomas’s grandson Jordan Girouard died at just 2-years-old. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide with blunt injuries and lacerations to his liver.

In the courage of their investigation following Girouard’s death, Manchester Police Department charged Sage Warburton, the boy’s mother’s then-boyfriend, with assault and attempting to commit tampering. In a police report obtained by FOX61, text messages between the toddler’s mother and Warburton allege a past instance of child abuse.

“I feel like the court failed Jordan,” said Thomas. “An injustice occurred and justice was never brought.”

According to the prosecutor, in an interview with police after Girouard’s death, his mother said she saw Warburton hit Jordan weeks prior, and that hospital records show the boy was taken to the hospital in August of that year but his injuries were described as accidental.

Even though his death was eventually ruled a homicide, police have not charged anyone with it.

“At this point, we just don’t have enough probable cause to result in an arrest,” said Sgt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police Department.

Wednesday afternoon, Warburton accepted his charges and received probation. Neither Warburton nor the boy’s mother agreed to speak to FOX61 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Thomas continues to seek justice for her grandson.

“If I want to go visit my grandson I gotta go over and sit in the cemetery,” she said.

Warburton appears in court again on his charges next month.