× Man charged in connection to church burglary in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said they arrested 27-year-old Tyler McKinstry in connection with a burglary that occurred at the New Life Assembly of God Church last month.

On September 9, Windsor Locks Police Department said they responded to a burglary alarm and located McKinstry walking in the area away from the crime scene.

Police said McKinstry was then detained and interviewed by detectives.

Police said an on-scene interview “failed to develop credible evidence to conduct an immediate arrest, but detectives managed to locate, identify and obtain DNA evidence at the crime scene.”

Police said the DNA was a matched and identified McKinstry as the suspect, which led to an arrest warrant. Police charged McKinstry with burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

“McKinstry has been arrested numerous times and is currently a suspect in other similar cases in Windsor Locks,” police said.

Police said McKinistry has two pending cases with multiple charges, nine convictions, and additional arrests that was disposed of in court.