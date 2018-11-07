× Officials responding to a suspicious white ‘substance’ found at a business complex in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police are responding to reports of a suspicious white substance at a business complex at 21 South Road.

Farmington Fire and police said a hazmat response has been initiated with DEEP, and Capital Region Hazmat Team members are arriving on-scene. Police said 911 callers reported the suspicious white substance.

Police said officials are going inside the complex to get a portion of the suspicious substance to test for any potentially dangerous chemicals.

The 21 South Road facility is rented out by UConn and houses a doctor’s office, among multiple other businesses.

