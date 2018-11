× Officials: suspicious ‘white substance’ determined to be paper dust in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police responded to reports of a suspicious white substance at a business complex at 21 South Road Wednesday night.

Officials said the substance was determined to be paper dust.

A hazmat response team was sent to the building complex. Police said 911 callers reported the white substance.

The 21 South Road facility is rented out by UConn and houses a doctor’s office, among multiple other businesses.