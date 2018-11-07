× PD: Man dies following motorcycle accident in Hartford; Franklin Avenue and Shultas Place closed

HARTFORD — Police said a man has died following a motorcycle accident that took place in the area of Franklin Avenue and Elliott Street Wednesday afternoon.

Hartford police said the driver of the motorcycle was located suffering from severe injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

The name of deceased victim has not been released at this time.

Police said the second vehicle involved remained at the scene and officials are currently conducting an investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Scene Division Lieutenant Jay Lee at 860-757-4341.

Police said Franklin Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Shultas Place will be closed in both directions into the late evening hours.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.