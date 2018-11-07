PD: Man dies following motorcycle accident in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A motorcyclist was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a bad crash with a car.

It happened on Franklin Avenue and the road was shut down for several hours for detectives to reconstruct the scene.

Police said it happened after 3 p.m., and they have not identified the motorcyclist yet, but did say he was in his mid to late 20s and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Pieces of the motorcycle and the front end of the car was scattered all over the road. Both were burnt after police said a considerably large fire took place as soon as they crashed into each other.

The fire was so large, the flames and smoke were seen a couple feet above the roof.

Lieutenant Paul Cicero with the Hartford Police Department is now thanking that Good Samaritan who came rushing out to help.

“It appears that someone had a fire extinguisher. A lot of people trying to help blocking off the street doing what they can so we’re thankful for those citizens of Hartford,” said Lt. Cicero.

Neighbors in the area stood behind the police tape as they stared at the debris in disbelief. John Cusano said he used to ride motorcycles and was involved in a life-changing crash several years ago himself.

“It kind of brings some flashbacks back,” said Cusano of Hartford.

“We’ve never seen anything like this serious on Franklin Avenue. I mean, like I said, bumper scratches, but this is crazy,” said Elvira Hajdarevic of Hartford.

Police said the motorcycle was heading southbound on Franklin Avenue when the crash happened. They added the driver of the car did stay on scene and was taken to Hartford Hospital and said the driver was shaken up.

As part of their preliminary investigation, police will be looking at video from surveillance cameras as well as talk to owners of nearby homes and businesses.

“They’re going to look at a lot of things. Speed, the weather, traffic conditions, pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic, if there was alcohol or drug intoxication that may have been part of it as well,” added Lt. Cicero.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police said if you witnessed the crash or have any information, you are urged to reach out to them immediately.

This is Hartford’s 19th fatal of 2018, 10 more than 2017.