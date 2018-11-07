× Silver Alert issued for missing 38-year-old from Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are looking for the whereabouts of Jannette Maria Crespo, 38, from Waterbury.

Police say she’s a black female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is abuot 5’3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

She was last seen Tuesday in Waterbury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.