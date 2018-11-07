× Suspect held on $1 million in Newington hotel arson

NEWINGTON — A suspect was arrested Tuesday on charges he set a fire in a Newington hotel in February.

Newington Police arrested Guillermo Serrano for the charges of Burglary 1st Degree, Arson 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree. Police said on February 13, Serrano allegedly forced entry into a room at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge located at 3000 Berlin Turnpike, and intentionally started a fire while guests occupied other rooms in the motel.

A detective from the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force saw Serrano sitting in the passenger seat of a car in Hartford. Police said Serrano was taken into custody after a short foot chase and turned over to the Newington Police.

Serrano was detained on a $1 million bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday.