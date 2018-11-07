Veteran’s Day: Pomfret veteran sees, and shapes, so much of America’s history and supports other veterans

Veterans Day is this Sunday so we want to take the time to say thank you to all of the men and women who have served our country.

Veterans, like 96-year-old Armand Jolly in Pomfret, has seen, and helped shape, so much of American history.

Jolly was board the USS Emmons, a ship that was attacked by kamikazes of the coast of Japan during World War II. He lived to tell that story, along with so many others, like what it was like at the battle at Normandy.

Jolly is a highly decorated veteran, including being a Purple Heart recipient. He takes great pride in his family, and doing what he can on his own. For instance, this Saturday, he will be walking a mile in a road race to benefit veterans!

Jolly’s full story will be airing on Thursday, November 7th , during the FOX61 morning news.