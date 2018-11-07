× Wolcott PD investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

WOLCOTT — Police said a middle-aged woman has died following an accident in Wolcott Tuesday evening.

Wolcott Police Department said 40-year-old Julie Ricci was struck by a car while attempting to cross the street to her apartment. Police said Ricci left her apartment to buy cigarettes at the Express Mart convenience store across the street.

Police said Ricci was unable to recover and was pronounced deceased Wednesday afternoon due to extensive injuries. Police said the driver did remain on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Police said they are not releasing the name of the driver, since the Regional Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.

Police are investigating which factors were at play, including whether the rainy, dark conditions had an impact. Police are also investigation whether Ricci used the nearby crosswalk.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.