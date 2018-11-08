CT Int’l Auto Show rolls into new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE – New venue, new vehicles.

For the first time the Connecticut International Auto Show will be held in the new convention center at Mohegan Sun. On move in day, hundreds of new cars made their way into the exhibition hall.

Jim Fleming, the executive director of the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association said, “I think this is the best show we’ve ever had,” Fleming said.

With everything from Camaros, Corvettes, and Priuses to peruse, Fleming said, “if you are interested in looking at cars at one place at one time this is the place to come this weekend.”

The Connecticut International Auto Show runs November 9th through November 11th. In honor of Veteran’s Day, military members with proper ID get into the car show for free.

To find out more click https://ctautoshow.com/