Deals and discounts for our military on Veterans Day
HARTFORD — Veterans Day is Sunday and we’ve got you covered with numerous deals to take advantage of.
It is required that you show your military ID card in order take advantage of the deals.
***Source: MilitaryDiscountList.org***
Restaurants
Applebee’s – 1 free meal
Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger, up to $15 – Milford and West Hartford locations
Arby’s – Must show them your military ID – contact local restaurant
Buffalo Wild Wings – Participating locations offering military discount up to 10 percent – contact local restaurant
Burger King – Participating locations offering discount up to 10 percent – contact local restaurant
Chick-fil-A – Discount at various locations up to 10 percent – contact local restaurant
Chipotle – Military discounts – contact local restaurant
Denny’s – Participating locations offering discounts – contact local restaurant
Dunkin’ Donuts – Several items have 10 percent discounts
IHOP – Certain locations offering up to 15 percent discount – contact local restaurant
KFC – Military discount available – contact local restaurant
Outback Steakhouse – Participating locations offering up to 10 percent discount – contact local restaurant
Red Robin – Discounts offered – contact local restaurant
Sam’s Club – Offering a gift card as discount when you become a member – contact local store
Retail
Apple Computers – has a military discount available for certain products – contact local store
AT&T – Discounts available – contact local store
AutoZone – Discounts available – contact local store
Best Buy – Discounts available – contact local store
Champ Sports – Discounts available – contact local store
Costco – Discounts available – contact local store
Finish Line – Military discount up to 15 percent contact local store
Foot Locker – Discount up to 20 percent on certain shoes – contact local store
Forever 21 – Military discount available up to 10 percent on certain items – contact local store
Harley-Davidson – Military discount available with their financing options – contact local stor
Home Depot – Discount up to 10 percent – contact local store
Kohl’s – 15 percent discount available at certain locations – contact local store
Lowe’s – Discount up to 10 percent – contact local store
Nike – Discount up to 10 percent- contact local store
Toyota – Discount available on certain cars – contact local store
