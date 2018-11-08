Former Suffield public schools superintendent arrested for failing to report child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFIELD -- Suffield Police say that Karen Berasi, the former superintendent for Suffield public schools, has been arrested, and charged with failure to report of abuse or neglect.

The investigation started back in May, when police say they began looking into several members of the school administration for failure to report child abuse and neglect as mandatory reporters.

Parents voted no confidence in the administration, and the superintendent was placed on leave.

Police say now, due to the comprehensive and thorough criminal investigations into two, separate allegations of failing to report abuse, they have produced two arrest warrants. The warrants were for two women involved in the investigation: Karen M. Berasi, former superintendent, and Cynthia M. Fisher.

On Thursday, both women surrendered themselves to police, and were charged and processed with failure to report.

The women are expected to be in court November 20th.

Police go on to say that leadership of the Town of Suffield, the Suffield Board of Education, and the public school district want to reassure the community that they take their commitment to the safety and security to children very seriously.

When learning of the allegations, police say a criminal investigation was launched immediately.

Additionally, town and school leadership have implemented several proactive measures to ensure that such violations do not occur again.

Some of the measures include the following: