GLASTONBURY -- The Glastonbury Police Department have released the name of the woman who was struck and killed on Main Street in Glastonbury on Tuesday night.

She has been identified as Karen McCarthy, 51, of South Glastonbury. Police are still investigating the crash, which happened near the intersection of Main and Water streets.

Glastonbury police said McCarthy was taken to the hospital where she then died from her injuries.