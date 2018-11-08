Tracking PM showers Friday with temps in the mid 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight will be frosty as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Friday starts off dry in the morning. There is a chance for a couple showers in the afternoon. But most of the rain will hold off until around sunset. Rain will come down heavy at times, especially from 10 PM Friday - 3 AM Saturday.

For that reason, the NWS has issued a Flood Watch. Overall, the most likely rainfall totals are projected to be in the 1-1.5" range for most of CT. Rivers and streams are already high and that could lead to some minor flooding.

Luckily it looks like the rain will ends around daybreak Saturday! This will be followed by clearing, blustery and colder conditions with highs in the 40s.

Sunday and Monday's weather will cooperate for Veterans Day Observances with chilly sun and highs in the low 40s.

Another rain storm returns Monday night into Tuesday. If the timing and temps are just right, some towns in northern CT could start as a brief mix/snow before changing to rain. 'Tis the season!

After that moves out, a chillier pattern will stick around for much of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with scattered frost. Lows: 30-37.

FRIDAY: Early sun to clouds. Rain late/at night. High: Upper 40s - near 50.

SATURDAY: Rain ends around daybreak. Clearing, blustery. High: Upper 40s - near 50.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny, cool. High: Low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cold rain, some heavy. High: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

