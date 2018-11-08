Video shows truck slamming into Boston tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- It was a case of a truck too tall Thursday in Boston.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer traveling on I-93 southbound in Boston entered the Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Tunnel shortly after 5:30 a.m. The load on the truck was too tall for the tunnel and scraped along the ceiling, and slammed into a lower section of the roof just prior to exit 20. No other vehicles were involved.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation inspected the tunnel ceiling and found no major damage. Traffic using I-93 southbound was delayed unitl about 8:20 a.m. In order to remove debris, the on-ramp to I-93 southbound from Lincoln and Essex Streets was closed until about 9:30 a.m..