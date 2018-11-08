× White House moving ahead with new asylum rule

The administration was working on Thursday to finalize immigration executive actions President Donald Trump first previewed ahead of the midterm elections that would limit the number of asylum seekers entering the United States.

An effort was underway to complete the language and prepare the documents for the President to sign by Friday morning, before he leaves for Paris, according to a senior administration official.

It was not clear, however, if the language will be ready by then. Officials from various agencies met Wednesday to work through the document, and the signing plans were still fluid on Thursday morning, according to the official.

A White House official said the tentative goal is to roll out a joint Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security rule on Thursday afternoon and then issue a presidential proclamation on Friday morning, but without a formal signing event.

The executive action, if it materializes, is still expected to alter the process by which migrants can apply for asylum, including where they can make their claims.

The President hasn’t tweeted about the caravan or his immigration executive action since the election.