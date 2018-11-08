Wolcott High School forced to forfeit Senior Night game as ordered by superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOLCOTT -- Parents are furious to learn Wolcott High School's football team will be forced to forfeit one of the biggest games of the season which is Senior Night.

It was on October 26th when members of Wolcott's football team were accused of vandalizing the locker rooms at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol at an away game.

Two players did come forward to take responsibility, but Superintendent Anthony Gasper said he thinks there were more players involved.

As punishment, Gasper cancelled Senior Night and ordered the varsity and junior varsity teams to forfeit the game.

"Well I feel that you win as a team, you lose as a team and you should be disciplined as a team," said Sandy Marino who is a parent in Wolcott.

However, others strongly disagree like Gary Olmstead whose son is a player on the varsity team.

"Suspend them. Suspend the ones who did it for one game. You don’t forfeit the whole game and not even let a team show up on the field. You want to suspend the varsity team? At least put the freshman team out there and give them a chance to win," said Olmstead of Wolcott.

The superintendent sent out a letter to students and families on Thursday where it outlined the consequences.

Instead of holding Senior Night, the senior class players and cheerleaders will be recognized in a pre-game ceremony at the Thanksgiving game against Holy Cross.

The senior class marching band will hold its own dinner and performance on Friday and will also be recognized at a basketball game in February.

Meanwhile, football parents like Olmstead believe there is a reason for why others have not come forward.

"They’re brothers. They’re not going to snitch on their brothers and if that’s what they want to do, the whole team will go down, the superintendent should not do that," added Olmstead.

The superintendent said he will continue to look further into the matter which includes the coaches who were supervising the players the day of the incident.