WorkincCT #CTConfident: Security Uniforms in New Britain is getting ready to celebrate its 100th year in business.

“We started in 1919 across the street. My grandfather and grandmother had a store that sold dry goods. They sold anything they could sell to make a living,” said Ross Gottlieb, who owns Security Uniforms.

For Ross Gottlieb retail has been part of his family for nearly a century. What started as that store across the street morphed into a women and men’s clothing store, moved across the street and eventually sold uniforms.

“In about 1965, at the request of local police officers and local firefighters, they asked my father to start selling uniforms. He thought, hey why not, that’s a novel idea,” said Ross Gottlieb.

The novel idea ended up saving the business once West Farms mall opened in the 70’s. That’s when Security Uniforms started ramping up sales to first responders, making sure the store kept up with the latest trends.

“We keep up to date by following innovative techniques, innovative fabrics, innovative body armor that happens and changes over the years,” said Ross Gottlieb.

Ross runs the store with his wife, Ilyse, and employees who have been with the company for years.

“They’re my family. We celebrate birthdays for each other here,” said Ilyse Gottlieb, VP of Business Development for Security Uniforms.

That feeling of family translates to the customer, too, because the staff at Security Uniforms know how important their product is to the men and women who serve our state.

“They’re saving lives every day. EMS, I mean, these people put their lives on the line and I just feel proud,” said Ilyse Gottlieb.

“My wife and I, and my employees follow the same credo that my grandmother followed. We run a very honest business. We strive to give the best customer service possible, at competitive pricing,” said Ross Gottlieb.